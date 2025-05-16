Boston Red Sox's new City Connect jerseys are a monstrosity
The spirit of the Nike-designed "City Connect" jersey series is, at its heart, a regionally specific appeal to fans of specific Major League Baseball teams.
Nothing appeals more to legions of Boston Red Sox loyalists more than Fenway Park, the oldest ballpark in the American League, and its signature feature: a 37-foot tall left field wall known as the "Green Monster."
The Red Sox's latest City Connect jerseys, unveiled Friday, are straight out of the Monster itself.
The jerseys match the font, color scheme, and spirit of the instantly-recognizable Green Monster scoreboard without much effort.
They're a Monstrosity in the best sense of the word.
While some City Connect jerseys opt for a cutting-edge, futuristic look — the Red Sox's original baby-blue-and-yellow alternates are a perfect example — these are a deliberate throwback.
“Even when we went through the first City Connects in ’19 and ’20 before they launched ’21, we’d always wanted to do some sort of Fenway-centric uniform,” said Troup Parkinson, Red Sox executive Vice President of Chief Marketing and Partnerships Officer told MassLive.com.
Parkinson told MassLive's Christopher Smith that the specific shade of green plastered on Fenway's outfield walls was difficult to match. The uniforms will get their first chance to blend in Friday, when the Red Sox host the Atlanta Braves.
Red Sox fans are notoriously fickle, but here's guessing they embrace the team's new look.
