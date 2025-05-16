PGA Championship Tee Times 2025: Round 2 Groupings For Friday
By Josh Sanchez
The PGA Tour is back this week with the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. It is the second major of the season.
The field includes defending champion Xander Schauffele, Masters winner Rory McIlroy, and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. The trio, which tees off at 1:47 p.m. ET, is the featured tee time of the day.
Entering Friday, Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela holds the solo lead after making five birdies in his final six holes of the first round to get to 7-under 64.
MORE: PGA Tour star gives wild Kardashians comparison to PGA Championship course
You can watch Round 2 of the PGA Championship on ESPN from 12:00 pm. ET through 7:00 p.m. ET, with live streaming on ESPN+ throughout the day.
When will your favorite golfer be hitting the course?
A full look at the tee times and groupings for Round 2 on Friday, May 16 can be seen below (all times Eastern).
PGA Championship Round 2 tee times & pairings
Tee No. 1
7:00 a.m. – Keith Mitchell, Bob Sowards, Adam Hadwin
7:11 a.m. – Eric Cole, Eric Steger, Cam Davis
7:22 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Brian Bergstol, Jacob Bridgeman
7:33 a.m. – Niklas Norgaard, Byeong Hun An, J.J. Spaun
7:44 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Nick Taylor, Dean Burmester
7:55 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Cameron Young, Aaron Rai
8:06 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Matthieu Pavon, Taylor Pendrith
8:17 a.m. – Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Patton Kizzire, Matt McCarty
8:28 a.m. – Tyler Collet, Jimmy Walker, Richard Bland
8:39 a.m. – Jason Dufner, Michael Thorbjornsen, Shaun Micheel
8:50 a.m. – Rafael Campos, Ryan Lenahan, Matt Wallace
9:01 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Elvis Smylie, Brian Campbell
9:12 a.m. – Kevin Yu, Larkin Gross, John Keefer
12:30 p.m. – John Parry, Justin Hicks, Ryan Fox
12:41 p.m. – Andre Chi, Patrick Fishburn, Seamus Power
12:52 p.m. – Max McGreevy, Alex Smalley, Sepp Straka
1:03 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry
1:14 p.m. – Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Day
1:25 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick
1:36 p.m. – Corey Conners, Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Højgaard
1:47 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler
1:58 p.m. – Tony Finau, Nicolai Højgaard, Max Greyserman
2:09 p.m. – Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy
2:20 p.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Denny McCarthy, Sam Burns
2:31 p.m. – John Catlin, Garrick Higgo, Jesse Droemer
2:42 p.m. – Eugenio Chacarra, Rupe Taylor, Justin Lower
Tee No. 10
7:05 a.m. – Michael Kartrude, Sami Valimaki, Jake Knapp
7:16 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Mackenzie Hughes
7:27 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Max Homa, Joaquin Niemann
7:38 a.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Will Zalatoris, Adam Scott
7:49 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa
8:00 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Ludvig Aberg
8:11 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim
8:22 a.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Gary Woodland
8:33 a.m. – Sergio Garcia, Daniel Berger, Russell Henley
8:44 a.m. – Justin Rose, Cameron Smith, Brian Harman
8:55 a.m. – Brandon Bingaman, Davis Riley, Sungjae Im
9:06 a.m. – Takumi Kanaya, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom McKibbin
9:17 a.m. – Keita Nakajima, Timothy Wiseman, Beau Hossler
12:25 p.m. – Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer
12:36 p.m. – John Somers, Taylor Moore, David Puig
12:47 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Nic Ishee, Alex Noren
12:58 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Ryo Hisatsune, Tom Johnson
1:09 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Bud Cauley, Nico Echavarria
1:20 p.m. – Harris English, Michael Kim, Thomas Detry
1:31 p.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Chris Kirk, Robert MacIntyre
1:42 p.m. – Thorbjørn Olesen, Karl Vilips, Laurie Canter
1:53 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, Sam Stevens, Rico Hoey
2:04 p.m. – Bobby Gates, Lee Hodges, Ben Griffin
2:15 p.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Nick Dunlap, Harry Hall
2:26 p.m. – Greg Koch, Marco Penge, Ryan Gerard
2:37 p.m. – Dylan Newman, Daniel van Tonder, Victor Perez
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: Ranking the top 13 must-see games of the 2025 NFL season
NBA: Jaylen Brown takes a subtle shot at Jalen Brunson with an underhanded compliment
NIL: Sports media executive makes bold prediction about NIL's next 'real superstars'
SPORTS MEDIA: Kevin Durant goes off top rope with scathing roast of Emmanuel Acho
VIRAL: 5 best NFL schedule release videos that won the internet