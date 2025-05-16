WNBA Opening Weekend TV Schedule: Fever, Sky, Paige Bueckers’ Wings in action
The 2025 WNBA season is upon us, and fans are more excited than ever. Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever return for her sophomore season in the league, as do Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. Paige Bueckers is set to play her first professional game this weekend, too. All the action is about to unfold.
There will be three games on Friday, May 16th, followed by three games on Saturday, May 17th. Some incredible matchups are coming up, not the least of which is a face-off between the Fever and the Sky on Saturday night. Sunday, May 18, will see the last team left to play, the Connecticut Sun, take the court in one of two games.
It promises to be a weekend filled with great moments, so just one question remains. When and where can you tune in to all the action?
A complete look at the WNBA's 2025 Opening Weekend schedule is provided below.
WNBA Opening Weekend TV schedule (All times are according to Eastern)
Friday, May 16
Atlanta Dream vs. Washington Mystics, 7:30 p.m. ET, ION
Minnesota Lynx vs. Dallas Wings, 7:30 p.m. ET, ION
Los Angeles Sparks vs. Golden State Valkyries, 10:00 p.m. ET, ION/95.7 THE GAME/TSN
Saturday, May 17
Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty, 1:00 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN Las Vegas
Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever, 3:00 p.m. ET, ABC/NBA TV Canada
Seattle Storm vs. Phoenix Mercury, 10:00 p.m. ET, WNBA League Pass/CBS 5
Sunday, May 18
Washington Mystics vs. Connecticut Sun, 1:00 p.m. ET, WNBA League Pass/NBC Sports Boston
Minnesota Lynx vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 6:00 p.m. ET, WNBA League Pass/Spectrum SportsNet
How to watch WNBA Opening Weekend
This season, you can catch a record number of WNBA games airing across the Disney Networks: 13 games on ESPN, 2 on ESPN3, and 13 games on ABC/ESPN+.
Disney Networks will also exclusively air the WNBA Playoffs – up to 29 games – including the WNBA Finals. Select games streaming on ESPN+ will also be available on Disney+ if you have a Disney+/ESPN+ streaming bundle.
At $95/month, Fubo TV’s Elite tier gives you access to ESPN, ESPN3, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, NBA TV, Ion and 200+ more live channels.
The live-TV streaming service is one of the priciest options on this list, but it still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package and will get you access to the most WNBA games you can watch with just one subscription.
