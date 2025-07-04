Friday Roundup: Independence Day, goodbye Lillard, Kershaw 3K, and more
By Tyler Reed
There's no debate, today is the G.O.A.T. Friday in terms of the 2025 calendar. Somehow, we have the opportunity to celebrate Independence Day on a Friday. What are the odds?
Anyway, while you're throwing back glizzies and possibly getting an afternoon buzz, there's still plenty of news you need to know from this past week.
Let's get started in this week's Friday Roundup.
Let Freedom Ring
Happy 249th birthday to the United States of America. Today, we celebrate Independence Day, which has two meanings.
The first is the birth of the greatest country of all time, and the second is one of Will Smith's greatest movies. Thank you, Randy Quaid, for protecting our world from a fictional extraterrestrial invasion.
A Bizarre Goodbye
The NBA offseason got off to a bang when the Milwaukee Bucks made the decision to waive Damian Lillard in order to make room for Myles Turner's new contract.
Lillard's final moment with the Bucks saw the future hall of famer tear his Achilles, and now Bucks fans will always have to think "what-if" with Lillard and Antetokounmpo.
History Maker
Clayton Kershaw continued to cement his legacy as one of the greatest pitchers in MLB history after earning his 3,000th career strikeout.
With his family in attendance, the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher put himself in an elite category that many can only dream of. Pretty good career resume, if I do say so myself.
Scary Fall
Everyone's favorite halftime performer, Red Panda, had a scary fall during her performance at the WNBA's Commissioner's Cup.
Red Panda suffered a broken wrist in the fall, however, her team reached out to Pat McAfee to let fans know she hopes to be back in action at the start of the new NBA season.
They Got A Fever
Caitlin Clark's star continues to shine bright for the WNBA; however, her Indiana Fever got the job done in the Commissioner's Cup without her, as they took down the Minnesota Lynx.
Fear not, Lynx fans, in the last two seasons, the team that lost the Commissioner's Cup would go on to win the WNBA title. Chess, not checkers.
Not Cincinnati
Fever star Sophie Cunningham has apologized for her comments on WNBA players not wanting to play in cities like Detroit and Cleveland (Cincinnati, as she calls it).
In her apology, Cunningham wanted people to know she doesn't hate the people of Detroit or Cleveland, she just hates the off the court lifestyle of those cities. So, in summary, she doesn't hate your cities, she just hates your cities. Got it.
Ya'll Got Any Of Them Ads?
In another step toward the destruction of college sports, the LSU Tigers football program is looking into selling advertisement patches to go on their uniforms.
Isn't it enough that we are blasted with one million ads during the commercial breaks and when we return from those said breaks? Apparently not.
What Can Brown Do For New York?
The New York Knicks have decided that Mike Brown will be the head coach who gets the team back to the NBA Finals.
Brown has had succesful(ish) stops with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Sacramento Kings. However, this screams that this was a desperate move by a franchise that shouldn't have let the last coach walk. Something tells me the Knicks will be looking for a new head coach in three years.
Epic Return
In some of the best news we heard all week, Randy Moss is set to rejoin the team at ESPN's 'Sunday NFL Countdown', after having to exit early last season due to a battle with cancer.
It's always great to have one of the best all-time covering the game. But it's even better that he kicked cancers ass.
Browns Going Dome
If you're anti-dome, you may want to look away. The Cleveland Browns are moving forward on their new stadium project after the Ohio government approved $600 million of public funding for the team's new home.
Now, the Browns have to bring home a Super Bowl. It's the least they could do.
Blockbuster Trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers added another big name to the roster after trading with the Miami Dolphins for Jalen Ramsey.
The Steelers could be going all in with the additions of Ramsey, Aaron Rodgers, and D.K. Metcalf. If it were 2019, I would give the Steelers the Super Bowl now.
Missing Piece?
The Los Angeles Lakers agreed to a deal with free agent center Deandre Ayton. The former number one pick is hoping to be the missing piece in the franchise's quest for another ring. However, it could be a move that has LeBron James becoming the Magic Johnson "I'm not gonna be here" meme.
Eww
The Tennessee football program dropped one of the worst uniform combinations my eyeballs have ever had to see.
Sure, the reasoning behind it is appreciated; however, that bold orange matched up with two different types of grey has made me wish I had never seen this atrocious look in the first place.
Toilets Needed
You may be taking down hot dogs and potato salad today, but next week, McDonald's is introducing a breakfast that you should probably eat at home.
On July 8th, Ronald and his crew are releasing Spicy McMuffins to the breakfast menu. Customers can add the new McDonald's Signature Spicy Pepper Sauce to their Egg McMuffin or Sausage McMuffin.
Will I try it? Yes. Will I also have a Nexium on deck? Absolutely.
Dino Madness
If you're looking to beat the heat or you're not a fan of fireworks, then a trip to the movies could be your best plan.
'Jurassic World: Rebirth' has hit the big screen, and nothing screams enjoying your freedom like watching dinosaurs terrify humans.
That's all we have for the Roundup on this red, white, and blue holiday. If you're at a family barbecue and wish you were anywhere else on your day off, I hope this newsletter brightened your day.
If you had all ten fingers before this weekend, I hope you walk into work on Monday still with all ten. Be safe, and enjoy this day.