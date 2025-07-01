The Big Lead

Sophie Cunningham uncertain about WNBA's expansion in certain cities

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham doesn't find the WNBA's expansion locations ideal while playing for a team in the surrounding area.

By Tyler Reed

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham looks on during the second half against the Dallas Wings at the American Airlines Center.
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham looks on during the second half against the Dallas Wings at the American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The WNBA has seen an explosion in popularity over the last couple of seasons. With that explosion in popularity, the league recently made a massive announcement.

The WNBA has announced the league will be expanding to three more teams, with Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia all adding a team by 2030.

Expansion of the league should be great news, right? Well, Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham isn't completely sold on the idea.

When asked about the expansion, Cunningham did say it was great for the league; however, the locations chosen may not be the first choice by the players.

Cunningham mentioned that Nashville and Miami would have been great places for new franchises. I also would like to work in both of those towns, if I could choose.

However, the line that will stick in the minds of every citizen in Cleveland was when Cunningham said she's not sure how excited everyone is to play in Detroit or Cincinnati.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Want to get on the bad side of those in Cleveland? Call them a Cincinnatian. Saying Detroit and Cleveland are not great places for a WNBA franchise is laughable.

There may not be more loyal fanbases in the NFL and NBA than the folks of Detroit and Cleveland. Saying players don't get excited to play in those towns when you play in Indianapolis is probably not the ideal comment.

