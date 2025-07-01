Sophie Cunningham uncertain about WNBA's expansion in certain cities
By Tyler Reed
The WNBA has seen an explosion in popularity over the last couple of seasons. With that explosion in popularity, the league recently made a massive announcement.
The WNBA has announced the league will be expanding to three more teams, with Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia all adding a team by 2030.
Expansion of the league should be great news, right? Well, Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham isn't completely sold on the idea.
When asked about the expansion, Cunningham did say it was great for the league; however, the locations chosen may not be the first choice by the players.
Cunningham mentioned that Nashville and Miami would have been great places for new franchises. I also would like to work in both of those towns, if I could choose.
However, the line that will stick in the minds of every citizen in Cleveland was when Cunningham said she's not sure how excited everyone is to play in Detroit or Cincinnati.
Want to get on the bad side of those in Cleveland? Call them a Cincinnatian. Saying Detroit and Cleveland are not great places for a WNBA franchise is laughable.
There may not be more loyal fanbases in the NFL and NBA than the folks of Detroit and Cleveland. Saying players don't get excited to play in those towns when you play in Indianapolis is probably not the ideal comment.
