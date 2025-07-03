Pat McAfee shares update on Red Panda after scary fall at WNBA Commissioner's Cup
By Tyler Reed
Basketball fans around the globe know just how powerful a Red Panda performance is during a halftime show.
Red Panda has swept everyone off their feet with the unbelievable show that has been put on numerous times at different venues around the country.
However, the ultimate halftime performer had a scary fall during a recent performance at the WNBA's Commissioner's Cup.
RELATED: Minnesota Lynx in great company after Commissioner's Cup loss to Fever
Shortly after the accident, fans took to social media in hopes of a positive update. On Wednesday, Pat McAfee shared on his X account an update on Red Panda that he received from her team.
“Thank you very much to all NBA, WNBA, Universities, media individuals and her ever supporting fans for your kindness and concern. Last night at Lynx/Fever she took a fall at the very beginning of the show, due to left paddle of her unicycle was damaged during transit, her left wrist was severely fractured at the same spot for the 2nd time. She was at the hospital for 11 hours last night. Greta and Sheridan, from Minnesota Lynx, stayed with her at the hospital the entire night for her procedure. She is very grateful. She is on her way home now and the Doctors in Minneapolis have recommended that as soon as she gets home, she meet with an orthopedic surgeon for the 2nd part of repair. Red panda, wants me to Thank all of you for the kind wishes and support, it means the world to her. She much appreciates from her heart the support she is receiving. We’ll keep you all posted”
It was a scary moment for all. However, it appears nothing will stop Red Panda, as she hopes to be ready for the start of the next NBA season.
