Joey Chestnut could return to Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest to regain glizzy crown
By Tyler Reed
Independence Day is not just a great movie, it is one of the more fun holidays that we celebrate on the calendar every year.
July 4th is the day we, as a nation, celebrate our freedoms. Most of us celebrate by eating enough food for a family of five, which is what freedom is all about.
Food and Independence Day go together better than any combination I can come up with, which is why every year, the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is can't miss television.
However, last year, fans of the competition had to watch without the greatest professional eater of all time, Joey Chestnut.
Chestnut missed last year's contest due to his sponsorship with Impossible Foods. However, Major League Eating appears that they want to right this wrong this year.
According to TMZ, the company and Chestnut are negotiating a deal to bring him back for the big event.
Chestnut was on an incredible run, having won eight straight glizzy competitions and winning 16 altogether. Now, 'Jaws' is on a mission to take back the crown he never truly lost.
Let's be honest, the competition isn't worth watching without Chestnut competing. I think I can speak for all of America when I say Chestnut has to be in the competition, or the winner will always have an asterisk on their performance.
Let Captain America in the dance!
