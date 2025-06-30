Dolphins, Steelers stun NFL with blockbuster trade involving Jalen Ramsey
By Matt Reed
The NFL is just about two months away from recapturing the American sports audience, and two AFC teams created massive hype leading up tot the season Monday when they announced a blockbuster trade involving three veteran superstars.
The Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers revealed a deal has been completed that will send Jalen Ramsey, Jonnu Smith and a 2027 seventh round pick to the NFC North team, while the Dolphins will get Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth round pick.
For the Steelers, it's a move that signals they want to close the gap on the rest of the talented teams in their division, including the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals. This move also comes after star quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently joined the team after spending two seasons with the New York Jets.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins will get a veteran in Fitzpatrick that can help fill a void in the Dolphins secondary, which actually finished ninth in total passing defense during the 2024 season.
