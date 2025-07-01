Randy Moss expected to return full-time to ESPN's 'Sunday NFL Countdown'
By Tyler Reed
The calendar has turned to July, which means we are getting closer and closer to the triumphant return of football.
Actually, NFL fans will get their first on the field action later this month, when the Los Angeles Chargers meet the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game.
RELATED: NFL Network host Rich Eisen will return to ESPN after decades away
We're still 30 days from that game happening; however, fans of the NFL may have received the best news they will hear all season regarding Randy Moss' future with ESPN.
It has been reported that one of the greatest wide receivers ever to play the game will return to ESPN's 'Sunday NFL Countdown' in a full-time capacity after missing the last two months of last season due to a cancer diagnosis.
The return of Moss on ESPN has had fans celebrating the news on social media. It was a shocking reveal when Moss announced to fans last year that he was battling cancer.
Late last season, Moss got the chance to share the news that he is a cancer survivor in front of the home crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium. Moss made a name for himself with the Minnesota Vikings, and now, he has become a fan favorite on ESPN's NFL coverage. A truly special day for the game of football.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Denver Nuggets trade Michael Porter Jr., reunite with fan favorite in NBA free agency
CBB: EA Sports makes triumphant return with amazing college basketball video game teaser
NFL: Dolphins, Steelers stun NFL with blockbuster trade involving Jalen Ramsey
MMA: UFC legend Daniel Cormier hilariously pulls ultra rare card of hated rival Jon Jones
VIRAL: Browns fans give massive eye roll after discovering Shedeur Sanders' 'mentor'