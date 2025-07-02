Minnesota Lynx in great company after Commissioner's Cup loss to Fever
By Tyler Reed
The Indiana Fever picked up a massive win over the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA's Commissioner's Cup on Tuesday.
It was a huge win for the Fever, and they did it without Caitlin Clark, who has dealt with a groin injury for most of the first half of the WNBA season.
While it was a big win for the Fever, losing on a big stage is always tough, and this time it's the Minnesota Lynx who watched the Fever celebrate the cup win.
MORE: Sophie Cunningham uncertain about WNBA's expansion in specific cities
However, according to recent history, the Lynx are in great company when it comes to losing the Commissioner's Cup.
In the past two seasons, the loser of the Commissioner's Cup has gone on to win the WNBA championship.
Winning the Commissioner's Cup is important. However, if you were to ask players around the league which trophy they would rather have, the majority, if not all, would say they want to win the WNBA title more than the cup.
MORE: Fever star Caitlin Clark's latest injury plummets WNBA ticket prices
I'm new to the WNBA, but the Commissioner's Cup had to be the reason the NBA brought in the In-Season Tournament. It's fun, but at the end of the day, winning the in-season tournament in either league is going to be a short celebration.
Will the Lynx continue the streak of losers becoming the biggest winners?
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: The Denver Nuggets are dominating NBA free agency
NFL: Browns move forward on $600 million stadium after approved public funding
SPORTS MEDIA: Randy Moss expected to return full-time to ESPN's 'Sunday NFL Countdown'
WIMBLEDON: Coco Gauff shares emotional reaction to shocking Wimbledon exit
VIRAL: Halftime legend Red Panda injured during WNBA game between Fever-Lynx