Minnesota Lynx in great company after Commissioner's Cup loss to Fever

The last two Commissioner’s Cup losers went on to win the WNBA title:



◽️ 2023: Aces lost to the Liberty, won the Finals



◽️ 2024: Liberty lost to the Lynx, won the Finals



◽️2025: Lynx lost to the Fever ...



Is falling short in July is the spark for a ring in October?