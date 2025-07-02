Damian Lillard ‘elated’ after Milwaukee Bucks waived him
Damian Lillard will miss almost all of next season after he suffered a torn Achilles during the 2025 NBA Playoffs. And while there were questions about how the Milwaukee Bucks would move forward considering this situation, the team did something unexpected.
The Bucks have stretched Damian Lillard's $113 million contract over the next five seasons while waiving the former All-Star. The team did this to sign Myles Turner and possibly add another player to their roster as well.
Giannis Antetokounmpo reacted on Tuesday, and now there are reports about Lillard's reaction too.
“From the frustrations that came with the on-court fit to Lillard struggling at times while away from his children, it was no secret that Lillard wasn’t long for Milwaukee. Now, he leaves with a level of freedom not often seen in pro sports," Sam Amick reported for The Athletic, noting that Dame was 'elated'.
Lillard has been with the Bucks since they traded for him in 2023, but the move has not worked out as envisioned. Injuries have been a serious problem, and now that he's turning 35, it makes sense the Bucks don't want to take a chance on how he'll look after a massive injury.
This works out for Lillard as well, who'll be getting paid over $110 million over the next few years while also having complete freedom over where he goes next. It's not surprising that he's happy.
Milwaukee has made some bold choices since free agency began but if they can put a competitive roster around Giannis for next season, the Eastern Conference is wide open. Now they can only hope that the Greek Freak makes his peace with the moves that have been made as well.
