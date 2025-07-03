The Big Lead

Clayton Kershaw's family overcome with emotions after Dodgers star makes history

Clayton Kershaw hits another major career milestone with his family in attendance on Wednesday night.

By Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw acknowledges the crowd after striking out Chicago White Sox third baseman Vinny Capra for his 3000th career strike in the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium.
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw acknowledges the crowd after striking out Chicago White Sox third baseman Vinny Capra for his 3000th career strike in the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
When the dust settles and Clayton Kershaw decides to hang up the glove, the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher will take his rightful place in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

However, Kershaw is not finished writing the book on what will be one of the best careers a pitcher could ever have in the MLB.

On Wednesday night, the longtime Dodgers ace made history with his 3,000th strikeout of his career. Kershaw's family was in attendance, and the Dodgers' social team caught the emotional moment from his family in the crowd.

In the top of the sixth in their 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox, Kershaw reached the major career milestone after striking out Vinny Capra to end the top half of the inning.

It would be the final inning Kershaw would pitch on the night, as he finished the evening with three strikeouts.

Kershaw has spent 18 seasons with the Dodgers, winning three Cy Young Awards, the 2020 World Series, National League MVP, and now, is a member of the 3,000 strikeout club.

Before making the 3k club, just 20 other pitchers belonged in the impressive group. A few names in that club are Nolan Ryan, Randy Johnson, and Roger Clemens. Now, Kershaw's name will be etched in stone with other greats.

