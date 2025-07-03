Tennessee football releases 'Smokey Grey' uniforms for 2025 season
By Tyler Reed
It's not there yet, but soon, the air outside will bring a certain smell that reminds us all of the greatest game ever played: football.
Of course, it always smells in Knoxville, Tennessee, and not in a good way. Sorry, I'm a Kentucky fan and had to get that dig in.
There's no question the Volunteers were a top program when your father was younger, and now, they're hoping to get there once again, but this time they'll be looking somewhat stylish.
On Thursday morning, the Volunteers' official Instagram account gave fans a closer look at the Smokey Grey uniforms they will be wearing this season.
The uniforms are a tribute to the state's 'Volunteer Spirit', as well as a tribute to the service and sacrifice in the U.S. Armed Forces.
The best part of these uniforms is the reason why the program is wearing them. However, this look is not good.
Tennessee orange doesn't look good mixed with anything, and this grey is being disrespected for having to be paired with it.
However, nothing may top the hideous black and orange uniforms the program has worn in the past. The Smokey Grey's are a great tribute to the people who serve this country. I just wish that any other program were the one doing it.
That's enough talk about that particular orange, today.
