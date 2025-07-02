New York Knicks hire great regular season coach, again
By Tyler Reed
When it was announced that the New York Knicks were relieving former head coach Tom Thibodeau of his duties, it's safe to say everyone in the league was shocked.
Thibodeau led the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years and took the Indiana Pacers seven games before coming up short.
Naturally, after a great season, something the franchise isn't used to, they fired the coach to help lead them to new heights, while not having a plan for the future.
Then, on Wednesday, it was announced that the Knicks would be hiring Mike Brown. Brown's claim to fame as a head coach is helping lead the 2007 Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA Finals. A team that only had LeBron James.
The new Knicks coach has been an incredible regular season coach in the past, most recently taking the Sacramento Kings to the postseason in 2023. However, other than that, Brown has not hoisted a Larry O'Brien, which is what the Knicks seemingly thought they could get in their coaching search.
Instead, the Knicks filled a void with the same bandage they had prior, and now the hope is that this will fix it all. If any franchise could mess up a good thing, it would be the Knicks. Check back in three years to see if Brown is still the head coach in New York.
