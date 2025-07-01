Browns move forward on $600 million stadium after approved public funding
By Tyler Reed
The Cleveland Browns got some excellent news with their dreams of wanting to build a new stadium in the near future.
RELATED: Cleveland Browns share plans for massive new stadium project
On Tuesday Browns ownership, Dee and Jimmy Haslam, shared a message on the team's social media accounts thanking Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, after the state approved public funding for their new $600 million stadium.
"Our fans deserve a world-class facility, and we are committed to building a state-of-the-art enclosed stadium that resonates with Cleveland, highlighting our loyal and passionate fans and the Dawg Pound, while also incorporating innovation, bold design, and an immersive experience. The new enclosed Huntington Bank Field will be completely fan-centric, a first-of-its-kind design in the NFL, and a dynamic venue that draws visitors from across Ohio and beyond, for concerts and significant sporting events throughout the year. This premiere facility will anchor a major lifestyle and entertainment development and be a catalyst for one of Northeast Ohio's largest economic development projects ever and something our community will be proud of and can enjoy for years to come. We appreciate the support of State leaders and their belief in this transformative project.," wrote ownership.
You may not be a fan of the Browns moving into a dome, but you better start getting used to it. The league is turning into a dome league, and that is only going to be good for the game.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Denver Nuggets trade Michael Porter Jr., reunite with fan favorite in NBA free agency
CBB: EA Sports makes triumphant return with amazing college basketball video game teaser
NFL: Dolphins, Steelers stun NFL with blockbuster trade involving Jalen Ramsey
MMA: UFC legend Daniel Cormier hilariously pulls ultra rare card of hated rival Jon Jones
VIRAL: Browns fans give massive eye roll after discovering Shedeur Sanders' 'mentor'