LSU plans to sell jersey advertisements with NCAA approval
By Tyler Reed
The college football season is nearly upon us. In one month's time, the world will be a much better place when Iowa State and Kansas State kick off the season in Week 0.
However, things start to get real juicy in Week 1 when fans see a few heavyweight matchups, including the LSU Tigers taking on the Clemson Tigers.
RELATED: LOOK: Colorado football gets facelift with new turf for 2025 season
In the battle of tigers, LSU will be looking to break the streak of losing their first game of the season, a streak that has reached five straight. However, the Bayou Bengals could look a little different when they take the field against Clemson.
According to Wilson Alexander of NOLA.com, the program plans to sell jersey advertisements, if they get approval from the NCAA.
College sports have finally brought all their darkness to the light, proving to everyone that it has always been a business machine.
RELATED: 2025 Heisman Trophy preseason betting odds released
Paying players has always been the correct decision. However, now the NCAA is going full force into grabbing as many dollars as they possibly can.
Imagine seeing LSU take the field with a giant Popeye's logo on the front of the jersey. Ads on jerseys look terrible in the NBA and MLB. If this happens in the NCAA, it will once again ruin iconic jerseys, just like the uniforms LSU wears.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: The Denver Nuggets are dominating NBA free agency
NFL: Browns move forward on $600 million stadium after approved public funding
SPORTS MEDIA: Randy Moss expected to return full-time to ESPN's 'Sunday NFL Countdown'
WIMBLEDON: Coco Gauff shares emotional reaction to shocking Wimbledon exit
VIRAL: Halftime legend Red Panda injured during WNBA game between Fever-Lynx