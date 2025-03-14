Friday Roundup: Curry 4K, somber Rodgers, Shaq’s new enemy, buzzer-beaters, and more
By Tyler Reed
We've made it to another Friday, and there's plenty to discuss before getting started on your weekend plans.
If you're looking to kill time at work and, hopefully, enjoy being entertained while getting your news, we've got you covered.
Buckle up for another edition of the Friday Roundup. It has been another incredible week in sports, and we've got your craving for headline news.
4K Magic
Stephen Curry changed the game of basketball forever with his ability to shoot the ball with unlimited range.
On Thursday night, Curry made history with his 4,000th career three-pointer. That stat doesn't even make sense to me. Respect this greatness before it is gone.
Hello Darkness, My Old Friend
Aaron Rodgers probably hoped that a photo of him standing on the beach looking like a character from an MTV show that is reliving the past would never go viral.
However, boy, did it. The veteran quarterback is looking for a new home, and yet it feels like nobody cares. At least we will always have the beach picture.
Shaq Has A New Enemy
Shaquille O'Neal has the entire city of Detroit against him after admitting he doesn't watch the team. Even after incorrectly giving their head coach his flowers, O'Neal admitted the Pistons don't move the needle for him.
It's going over well for Pistons fans.
Holy Buzzer-Beaters, Batman
College basketball's conference tournament week has delivered in terms of entertainment. Thursday's slate of games featured numerous buzzer-beaters, including both programs from the state of Kentucky putting their fans through all the emotions.
It's March, baby! With a capital M.
We've Got Beef
DeMarcus Lawrence had some spicy comments on why he decided to sign with the Seattle Seahawks, and those comments didn't sit well with his former Dallas Cowboys teammate, Micah Parsons.
After saying his best chance to win a Super Bowl was leaving Dallas, Lawrence was called a clown by Parsons, which then led Lawrence to tell his old pal to focus on ball instead of tweeting.
Charity boxing match, fellas?
Nervous Shams
NBA insider Shams Charania opened up on how the Luka Doncic trade story broke. Charania admitted his hands were shaking when he got the news.
The trade was earth-shattering news; however, being that nervous about breaking a trade is something I'm taking to the grave.
Process No Longer Trusted
The Philadelphia 76ers appear to be cooked. The news that Paul George may need surgery is the depressing cherry on top of the Sixers fans' miserable Sunday.
Add that Joel Embiid may never be the same again, with Daryl Morey being Daryl Morey, and this franchise no longer has a process to trust.
Flagg Down
Potential number one overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Cooper Flagg, suffered an ugly ankle sprain in Duke's win over Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament.
Fans shouldn't expect Flagg back until maybe the NCAA Tournament. However, would that even be too risky for a guy who will be a millionaire this summer?
Backstreet's Back
Never in my life did I expect the Backstreet Boys to have their own NASCAR sponsorship. Thankfully, my expectations have been exceeded.
The iconic boy band will be on the track. However, driver John Hunter Nemechek may not have even been born when BSB was running the world. God, I'm old.
Fresh Look
The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs will kick off the start of the MLB season with a two-game series in Tokyo.
For fans of two of the most iconic franchises in major league history, you could scoop up these gorgeous jerseys for the Tokyo Series.
We're Back!
McDonald's is coming in hot this year with the return of the fan-favorite Snack Wraps. However, daddy has his sights set on the Big Arch.
The burger consists of two quarter-pound patties, three slices of cheese, crispy onions, and a new bun. The clown burger king is not holding back in 2025. Bring me the heart failure now!
What Can We Watch?
I'm one of those people who will not watch something that is suggested to me. It's not out of spite, at least I think, but starting a new show feels like filing taxes.
It doesn't make sense, but that's the way my brain works. However, this weekend, we're jumping on the late bandwagon for Reacher.
Alan Ritchson has always been a favorite with his performances in Blue Mountain State and Titans. So, it is time for me to see him in a new light. Let's watch Reacher this weekend.
The 90's Are Kind Of Back
Every other commercial break during the SEC Tournament, the SEC Network sends the audience off with C&C Music Factory's Everybody Dance Now.
Let me tell you something: this song invokes something inside of me that makes 1998 Tyler want to bounce around like something his bones can't take anymore. Not afraid to say that I'm a Jock Jams baby.
Also, this song is the perfect hit to send us into the weekend. That's all we have for the Friday Roundup.
Enjoy your weekend! We hope that you get to soak in all the college basketball that you can consume and that your team wins the big game. (Unless they're playing Kentucky.)
