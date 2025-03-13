Paul George's injury updates perfectly illustrate 76ers' disaster season
Paul George's long, strange season with the Philadelphia 76ers has taken yet another turn, one that could potentially see the veteran star call it on the season a bit earlier than expected.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, George is consulting with doctors to determine the best treatment plan for the knee and groin injuries he's been battling this season.
The 34-year-old's campaign is emblematic of the 76ers' entire season; started with immense promise, derailed by inconsistency and injury issues.
RELATED: 76ers' Daryl Morey's AI usage isn't surprising, but it is troubling
Viewed as one of the key cogs in Philly's retooled roster that was supposed to help them make a playoff push, George instead has been beset by a series of lingering, niggling injuries that have kept him off the court at times, and seen him somewhat hampered when he's on it. He's averaging just 16.2 points per game, his lowest output in a non-injury shortened season since 2011-12 (his second year in the league).
He's missed 25 games with knee, groin, and finger injuries, and his lack of strong play is one of the primary reasons Philly is just 22-43 on the year. Coupled with Joel Embiid's physical decline and almost constant absences, the 76ers' season has been a disaster almost from the jump.
Injuries and inconsistency have been the common themes; players who play well have inevitably found themselves out for extended periods of time; of their top eight scorers, only Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre, Jr., and Guerson Yabusele have appeared in more than 45 games. This team is battered, bruised, and not playing good basketball at all, much like George this season.
It's unclear where Philly goes from here; they have promising pieces like Maxey, Jared McCain, and Quentin Grimes, who have looked excellent this season in limited action, but George and Embiid's futures are far muddier. Will shutting it down early help George to come into next season fully healthy and ready to contribute?
Of even more importance is Embiid, the team's post anchor and the key to much of what they want to do. Will he ever be the superstar he once was again? Or has his lengthy injury history finally caught up to him, and Philly now has to deal with the aftermath and decline?
Given the current state of the team, and their position in the standings (they sit 13th in the East, only ahead of the actively tanking Hornets and Wizards), shutting George down for the year and letting this long, strange season limp to the finish line with as few more key injuries as possible might be the best plan for everyone involved.
