Time to start appreciating Steph Curry while he's still playing
By Tyler Reed
LeBron James' legacy will forever be known as one of the best ever to play the game. However, Steph Curry's legacy will be more about the evolution of the game of basketball.
On Thursday night, Curry made history by making his 4,000th three-pointer. Just typing that out seems unreal.
If you were to tell a player from even the 80s that a player would make 4,000 three-pointers in their career, they would probably call you insane.
However, those players had never, and we all will never, see a player like Curry ever again. This is why we should appreciate his greatness while he is still playing,
The introduction of the three-point shot changed basketball forever. Curry's ability to shoot from anywhere on the floor has taken the three-point shot to the next level of its evolution.
You hear it as an excuse by those who want to throw shade at the NBA: "They shoot too many threes." However, when someone like Curry can make a three like a layup, why wouldn't you try to match that?
The only problem is that Curry can't be matched. The Golden State Warriors star is a one of one talent, and it will be missed when he is gone.
There has been a massive wave of beef between the media and the players that has reached a boiling point this season. Let's change the narrative. It's time to appreciate Curry and the other greats of this era.
Before too long, they'll be the old guys hating on the present game. So, let's give them their flowers before it is too late.
