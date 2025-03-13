The Super Bowl champions are going to be just fine after stockpiling draft picks
By Matt Reed
The tone surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles has changed this offseason despite the fact that they won a Super Bowl nearly a month ago, and it'll be interesting to see how the team responds after losing several important free agents recently.
It was always going to be difficult for Eagles general manager Howie Roseman to keep some of the team's most important players this offseason, especially on the defensive side of the ball, but luckily for Philadelphia they've been prepared for this for awhile.
Part of that preparation has been acquiring draft picks in order to fill in holes on the roster, which has been something that the team has been wildly successful with over the years on both sides of the football.
Just last season, Philly managed to find three quality additions on the defensive side of the ball, including Cooper DeJean, Jalyx Hunt and Quinyon Mitchell. All three players not only played big roles for the Eagles during the season, but all appeared in the Super Bowl.
Philadelphia now has acquired 20 draft picks over the next two years, including eight in the first three rounds. Roseman has built up the reputation of being able to spot talent unlike many other executives across the league, and if he continues to do so this offseason Philly's defense should be just fine.
