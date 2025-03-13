Social media wonders what Aaron Rodgers is thinking in somber beach photo
By Tyler Reed
The New York Jets have begun a new era under new head coach Aaron Glenn. Apparently, this new era will not involve quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers has been released by the team, and once again, the drama of where the future Hall of Fame quarterback will go has begun.
Even NFL insiders like Adam Schefter are exhausted by the Rodgers news. However, the quarterback looks far from exhausted.
RELATED: Could Aaron Rodgers be a reasonable transition quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers?
The Daily Mail recently posted a picture of Rodgers with a blanket on his shoulders, staring out into the sunset on a beach.
The photo has spread through social media like wildfire, and users are now having a little fun at the expense of the quarterback.
As soon as we saw the picture, our first impression was that this was going to replace the iconic Ben Affleck photo. We dare say this has a striking resemblance to Anakin Skywalker when he is contemplating becoming Lord Vader.
As Rodgers stares out into the unknown, looking like he is in Dashboard Confessionals' music video, his choices of where he is playing next are quickly shrinking.
Will he stay in New York to play with the Giants? Does being the leader of the Pittsburgh Steelers sound ideal? Or will he follow in the footsteps of his Jedi master, Brett Favre, and take his talents to Minnesota and join the Vikings?
The NFL offseason is never boring, and Rodgers is giving us a beach photo to push us through March. You have to be thankful for that.
