Detroit Pistons respond to Shaquille O'Neal's blunder with a three-word slam
There is no doubt that Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most dominant players to ever grace the hardwood in NBA history. After winning four NBA titles over a phenomenal career, Shaq seamlessly transitioned to his post-retirement role as an analyst.
O'Neal succeeded here as well, becoming a beloved TV personality, but he's not perfect. In fact, in recent times, Shaq has made some pretty bad NBA takes.
For starters, the LA Lakers legend has shown bias to a handful of teams while admitting he doesn't watch teams like the Detroit Pistons.
Speaking of the Pistons, Shaq recently made the blunder of mistaking Chauncey Billups as the head coach of the team instead of JB Bickerstaff.
O'Neal faced flak for his comments and now the official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle of the Pistons slammed the 15x NBA All-Star with a three-word response. Even the Portland Trail Blazers joined in on the fun.
The Pistons simply posted an image of Billups with the 2004 NBA Championship trophy in his hand. On the other hand, the Trail Blazers pointed out that the image shows their head coach.
All things considered, a great way to get back at O'Neal. As for the reasoning behind the troll, Shaq and the Lakers famously succumbed to a shocking defeat at the hands of the Pistons in the 2004 NBA Finals.
It was also O'Neal's final year with the team as he was traded to the Miami Heat in the summer following a lengthy beef with Kobe Bryant.
