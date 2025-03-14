Micah Parsons calls former teammate a clown after comments on Cowboys
By Tyler Reed
Longtime Dallas Cowboys defensive star DeMarcus Lawrence left the organization this offseason, signing with the Seattle Seahawks.
Lawrence's exit has been tough on the fanbase, but his comments about why he left is like throwing salt in the wound.
The Cowboys' second-round selection of the 2014 draft seemed a little bitter with the organization when discussing his move.
Lawrence said that Dallas will always be his home; however, he wants to win a Super Bowl before his career is over.
Those words are not going over well with the Cowboys' faithful and did not go over well with current Cowboys star Micah Parsons.
Parsons took to social media to call his former teammate a clown. The Cowboys defensive star alluded to the idea that the franchise was ready to move on from Lawrence. Lawrence was quick to respond to the comment made by Parsons.
The new Seahawks star clapped back at Parsons by telling him he should focus more on winning and less time tweeting.
First off, can we all still call it tweeting, right? Second, this has to be disheartening beef for Cowboys fans.
Lawrence was beloved during his time with the franchise, and now Parsons has become the focal point of the defense.
Just taking a stab at this, but one has to think that Lawrence showed Parsons the ropes when the former Penn State star entered the league. Now, a change of uniform has the two at odds. If only the Seahawks were playing the Cowboys next season.
