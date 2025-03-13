Adam Schefter is sick and tired of the Aaron Rodgers waiting game
By Matt Reed
Many of the league's biggest free agents have already found their new homes or returned to their previous teams this offseason, however, one huge name is looming large in the NFL at the moment after being released by the New York Jets this week.
Aaron Rodgers will be on his third team next season if he decides to continue playing football, but the question remains, when will we know where Rodgers will play, if at all?
ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter was discussing the Rodgers situation this week, and let's just say he's not a fan of how much this is dragging out while other moves are getting done every day.
The reality is Rodgers has always lived by his own code and done things in an unconventional way. During the lead up to his last move to the Jets, Rodgers announced his decision to join the team on The Pat McAfee Show.
Just last season, he had Davante Adams join him on that same program to reveal that he was also coming to New York in a midseason trade from the Las Vegas Raiders.
Simply put, Rodgers isn't going to force a decision involving his career, and league insiders simply don't have the connections to him to get the edge on information like with other top players.Cooper
