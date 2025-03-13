Cooper Flagg goes down in ACC Tournament matchup with Georgia Tech
By Tyler Reed
The Duke Blue Devils are off to a rocky start in their opening game of the ACC tournament against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
The Yellow Jackets went to the locker room at halftime with a 31-26 lead over the Blue Devils. However, things may be a lot worse for Duke than a halftime deficit.
RELATED: NCAA must move the start of the transfer portal in college basketball
Late in the first half, Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg went down in what appears to be a serious ankle injury.
Flagg has been one of the best players in college basketball all season and many believe he will be the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Flagg was seen in a wheelchair during halftime, and the chances of him coming back today look impossible. His return at any point looks slim at the moment.
Hopefully, this isn't it for the freshmen phenom. However, if it is, Flagg will go down as one of the greatest freshmen to play college basketball.
Flagg has mentioned that he would love to return to Duke for another season. However, let's be honest here: nobody should be telling this kid to return to school.
Yes, potentially playing for the Charlotte Hornets would make me quit basketball altogether. However, something tells me that Flagg will be up for that challenge.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB:‘Overlap’ hat fiasco continues
NFL: Kyle Shanahan finally gets his guy(??)
NBA: Stephen Curry is still hungry for more
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: Someone tell Shaq who the coach of the Pistons is