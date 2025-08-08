Friday Roundup: Brutal NFL injury, Arch Manning's future, Colts cursed, and more
By Tyler Reed
Good Friday to all. We've made it to another week, which means we've made it one day closer to real football being played.
Sure, the preseason is happening, but it doesn't feel the same. Unless your team is dealing with injuries like the Los Angeles Chargers.
We've got plenty to discuss before officially calling it a weekend, so let's get started. Here is the Friday Roundup.
Huge Loss
If you think your team has bad luck, then Chargers' fans are telling you to hold their beer. The Chargers lost left tackle Rashawn Slater for the season after he tore his patellar tendon in practice on Thursday.
Arch's Future
If the plan is to tank for Arch Manning for the 2026 NFL Draft, teams might want to rethink that. Archie Manning recently revealed that Arch will still be at Texas in 2026. No worries, the Cleveland Browns plan to be bad until 2027.
What Are The Colts Doing?
The quarterback battle in Indianapolis has been given to Daniel Jones after the Colts allowed Anthony Richardson to get absolutely blown up early in the team's game with the Baltimore Ravens.
Thankfully, Richardson only suffered a dislocated finger, but does anyone want to be the quarterback for a team that has no blocking?
Only The Internet
A parody account shared that TCU quarterback Josh Hoover spends his time off the field at furry conventions. We all fell for it, including this site. This was a good prank because it almost felt believable. Sorry to Hoover for spreading this information, and if he does do furry conventions, then I guess this is a congratulations.
Travis Hunter's Playing Future
Another quote that has been misconstrued thanks to the internet was Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's opinion on where Travis Hunter should play.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Hunter will play both sides of the ball in the team's opening preseason game, but the Jaguars quarterback would like to see Hunter play more offense.
Emotional Moment
Carmelo Anthony has selected Dwyane Wade and Allen Iverson to induct him into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Somebody get the tissues ready, because I will not be ready for that moment.
Sex Toy Tosser Suspect
A suspect is facing some serious charges after allegedly tossing a dildo on the court during a WNBA game. If you are one of the losers doing this, congratulations on facing criminal charges for your 15 seconds of fame.
More Stephen A.
Nearly every story I've shared here today makes me want to unplug this computer, drive into the woods, build a cabin, and live my best off the grid life. The story that Stephen A. Smith says that President Donald Trump should get involved in the treatment of Caitlin Clark in the WNBA is one of those stories.
I don't even want to talk about this. Sports media is rotting from the inside, and we have people like Smith to thank for this.
Shaq's Big Bet
Shaquille O'Neal is all in on his Dallas Cowboys to start the season with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
So much so that the NBA legend said he would wear a dress on the Las Vegas strip if the Cowboys lose that game. Big words from a big man.
Mainstream Hire
Sports media continues to go to what is viral, and ESPN made a big move with the recent hire of lifestyle content creator Katie Feeney. Feeney will bring her 14 million followers to the network in hopes of getting a younger audience for the product.
More Redzone
ESPN and the NFL have entered a new marriage that has the league thinking about expanding one of its most popular properties.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has hinted at the idea that "NFL Redzone" could expand to the collegiate level. Yes, more short attention span ideas should do the trick.
End of an Era?
Matthew Stafford got everything he ever wanted when he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams. Now, the veteran quarterback is dealing with the pain of playing football for 17 years.
The Rams quarterback will be a legend for two different franchises, and if this season is his swan song, then thanks for the memories, Mr. Stafford.
It's Coming
The greatest time of year is nearly upon us. If you don't believe that fall is the best season then our conversations need to stop here.
The changing of the leaves is like me cracking open a cold energy drink, and thankfully, Dairy Queen is getting in on the fall action with the tease of their Fall Treats Menu.
Starting at the end of August, you can secure a Pumpkin Pie Blizzard, a Caramel Toffee Cookie Blizzard, and a Maple Cookie Shake at your nearest DQ. I will be there dipping orange Kit-Kat's in every treat.
What Are We Watching?
The Halloween season is my season, but I'm more into the family version. Scaring the pants off of myself is something that doesn't tickle my fancy, but if you're into that, the release of "Weapons" has everyone talking.
The cast is stacked, and the trailer for the film makes me turn the channel immediately. It has all the makings of being a horror classic.
That's all we have for this edition of the Friday Roundup. We're going with a little Earth, Wind & Fire to welcome us to the weekend.
In my hopes of skipping the month of August, we're listening to "September." Soon enough, the water cooler conversations will be about football, and we can't wait.
Enjoy your weekend.