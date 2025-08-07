Jaguars HC Liam Coen announces where Travis Hunter will play in preseason opener
By Tyler Reed
The NFL preseason is upon us. The Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions got things started last Thursday in the Hall of Fame Game, and now the preseason action picks back up tonight.
Preseason is the time for veterans who may be looking for their last opportunity to make a statement, and a time for rookies to get their first feel of an NFL game.
One of the most talked-about rookies in the league will make his debut Saturday, when Travis Hunter takes the field for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
RELATED: Travis Hunter reveals nickname he wants to use moving forward during NFL career
The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner has stated that he wants to play both sides of the ball like he did in college, but many around the league are skeptical about that being possible.
However, Ari Meirov is reporting that Jaguars head coach Liam Coen is going to give it a try in Hunter's first preseason game.
Coen announced that Hunter will play both cornerback and wide receiver in Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
RELATED: Travis Hunter still chasing dream of playing both sides in NFL during training camp
This could be one of those things where Coen wants to see which side of the ball Hunter plays his best, and then make a definite decision before the season. Or it could be a coach wanting to make his star rookie happy. Whatever the case may be, Hunter is getting exactly what he asked for.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
SPORTS MEDIA: NFL commissioner suggests ESPN could spin NFL RedZone into other sports coverage
NBA: Chicago Bulls bringing back iconic red pinstripe uniforms
NFL: Fans rejoice as HBO's 'Hard Knocks' returns with Buffalo Bills
VIRAL: Mike Vrabel bloodied after NFL scuffle breaks out between Commanders, Patriots
WNBA: Fans react as another thrown dildo hits Sophie Cunningham during a game