Jaguars star Trevor Lawrence only wants Travis Hunter playing one NFL position
By Matt Reed
The Jacksonville Jaguars will certainly have lots of eyes on them this NFL season, and even more so than usual because of the fact that the team drafted a dual-threat offensive and defensive weapon during the 2025 NFL Draft.
Travis Hunter has become an immediate draw within NFL circles after the Jaguars traded up to the second overall pick to select the former Colorado star, but one of his Jacksonville teammates weighed in recently on where he wants to see Hunter play.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence already has one huge weapon on the offensive side of the football after the team selected Brian Thomas Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft, but now the veteran signal caller wants to see Hunter devote himself to offense as well.
Lawrence suggested that instead of playing both offense and defense that Hunter should focus on solely wide receiver so that he can "catch touchdown passes."
Recently Jaguars head coach Liam Coen suggested that Hunter will likely play about 80 percent of snaps at both cornerback and receiver this season depending on his health and so that the team can preserve his dual-threat abilities.
