NFL commissioner suggests ESPN could spin NFL RedZone into other sports coverage
By Matt Reed
ESPN's acquisition of NFL RedZone in a massive billion-dollar deal has caused shockwaves throughout the sports media and NFL world recently as fans speculate about what the program could look like once it makes its way onto the established sports platform.
For over a decade-and-a-half NFL RedZone has been a go-to for diehard football and fantasy football fans that are obsessed with the game, and now it's latest move to ESPN opens up a window of opportunity for other sports, according to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
The league commissioner alluded to the idea that ESPN could explore the opportunity of introducing other RedZone-like programs for sports like college football and college basketball once the deal officially goes through in 2026.
Scott Hansen has become a mainstay in households across America since NFL RedZone started, which shows every touchdown and scoring play from every game during the 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. slots on Sundays.
