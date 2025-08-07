Stephen A. Smith makes wild Donald Trump claim about Caitlin Clark, WNBA
By Matt Reed
ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith has a lot of insane takes on his programs, but his most recent one regarding WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark and president Donald Trump is a whole new level of crazy.
The WNBA has seen massive attention since Clark's arrival in 2024, and that's prompted big names like Smith and others to discuss the league more often, especially the Indiana Fever star being involved in several skirmishes.
Smith believes that if this continues and other WNBA players don't stick up for Clark that president Donald Trump could eventually get involved and bring his political base in to show their support for the former Iowa Hawkeyes guard.
"If he gets involved and that base gets involved, because somehow, some way they embrace victimhood on the part of Caitlin Clark it could be a problem," Smith said on ESPN First Take.
