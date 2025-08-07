Suspect accused of throwing green dildo during Phoenix Mercury game appears in court
By Tyler Reed
We are living in a world where nerds throwing green dildos on the court during WNBA games is making headlines.
Yes, for some insanely ignorant reason, the league has had to deal with this issue a handful of times, leading players like Sophie Cunningham to take to social media to plead with fans to stop.
Throwing something on the field of play in any sport is going to get you in trouble, and according to Trenton Hooker Fox 10 Phoenix, a fan accused of throwing a green dildo at a recent Phoenix Mercury game appeared in court.
Hooker reports that 18 year old Kaden Lopez is accused of hitting someone with the sex toy, and now faces two charges, including assault and disorderly conduct.
Not even going to pretend to know what the punishments are for those charges, but having to go around with people knowing you are the green dildo guy seems like a perfect punishment for this.
Those throwing the objects on the court are getting the reactions on social media that they were hoping for.
Can we just bury this now? It's had its 15 minutes of fame on the internet. Now, let's do what we should do with everyone looking for attention by doing all the wrong things by burying these types of stories. That's rich coming from someone who is writing about it. Such is life.
