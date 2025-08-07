The Big Lead

Suspect accused of throwing green dildo during Phoenix Mercury game appears in court

A suspect accused of throwing a green dildo during a recent Phoenix Mercury game appeared in court and faces two charges.

By Tyler Reed

Wilson basketball is seen next to WNBA logo before a game between the Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury at Wintrust Arena.
Wilson basketball is seen next to WNBA logo before a game between the Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury at Wintrust Arena. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

We are living in a world where nerds throwing green dildos on the court during WNBA games is making headlines.

Yes, for some insanely ignorant reason, the league has had to deal with this issue a handful of times, leading players like Sophie Cunningham to take to social media to plead with fans to stop.

RELATED: Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham continue to hilariously chirp one another on TikTok

Throwing something on the field of play in any sport is going to get you in trouble, and according to Trenton Hooker Fox 10 Phoenix, a fan accused of throwing a green dildo at a recent Phoenix Mercury game appeared in court.

Hooker reports that 18 year old Kaden Lopez is accused of hitting someone with the sex toy, and now faces two charges, including assault and disorderly conduct.

Not even going to pretend to know what the punishments are for those charges, but having to go around with people knowing you are the green dildo guy seems like a perfect punishment for this.

RELATED: WNBA’s 2025 ratings show big spike compared to 2024

Those throwing the objects on the court are getting the reactions on social media that they were hoping for.

Can we just bury this now? It's had its 15 minutes of fame on the internet. Now, let's do what we should do with everyone looking for attention by doing all the wrong things by burying these types of stories. That's rich coming from someone who is writing about it. Such is life.

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

SPORTS MEDIA: NFL commissioner suggests ESPN could spin NFL RedZone into other sports coverage

NBA: Chicago Bulls bringing back iconic red pinstripe uniforms

NFL: Fans rejoice as HBO's 'Hard Knocks' returns with Buffalo Bills

VIRAL: Mike Vrabel bloodied after NFL scuffle breaks out between Commanders, Patriots

WNBA: Fans react as another thrown dildo hits Sophie Cunningham during a game

Home/WNBA New