Shaquille O’Neal makes bizarre dress bet over Cowboys-Eagles clash
Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most prominent media figures in the world of sports. The 4-time NBA champion largely focuses on basketball, but he has been known to talk about other sports from time to time. And a recent discussion about the NFL saw him make a truly wild claim.
O'Neal has said that he is a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, although recent times haven't been so good for the team. He still believes in them, though, and he's backing them to win against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first game of the coming season. And he's putting his money where his mouth is, too.
RELATED: Dallas Cowboys' relationship with Micah Parsons 'deteriorating' over contract dispute
"When I was young, I used to tell people 'Too Tall' Jones was my father and that's why I like the Cowboys," O'Neal said on The Big Podcast. "I don't ever switch up... We winning this year, guaranteeing."
Shaq was then asked to make a bet by his co-host, Adam Lefkoe. Initially it was about Dallas winning it all, but after that it became about their first game of the season. And what he's committed to sounds absolutely hilarious.
"If the Cowboys don't win this year, I'll wear that Charles Barkley dress on the strip in Las Vegas. I will wear that dress in front of my restaurant at the Paris hotel in Vegas... I'm a man of my word. If we lose to the Eagles, I will wear this dress in front of my restaurant at the Paris hotel with no underwear on."
O'Neal is known for his antics, but this would take the cake in terms of entertainment value if it were to happen. And considering that Philly are the reigning champions and the Cowboys are a mess, this is very likely to occur.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
Roundup: Lakers secure Luka, MLB Speedway Classic, Jerry is Jerry, and more
MLB: Aaron Boone running out of time as Yankees continue to slip in postseason standings
NFL: Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel's dark reason for not having such a great morning
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN hires viral content creator Katie Feeney to join multiple shows on network