Chargers star lineman suffers brutal injury after recent massive contract extension
By Matt Reed
Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers are hoping to make waves in the AFC West this season, however, they might have to progress as a franchise without one of their cornerstone offensive lineman.
RELATED: Jaguars HC Liam Coen reveals where Travis Hunter will play during preseason
Just days after recently becoming one of the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history, Rashawn Slater could miss an extended period of time after being carted out of Chargers training camp Thursday with a left leg injury.
The Chargers handed Slater a four-year, $114 million extension in late July to help protect Justin Herbert and the offensive side of the football, but the timing of the injury couldn't have come at a worse time for the AFC team as they prepare for the 2025 regular season.
Last season, Slater was ranked the second-best offensive tackle in the league, per Pro Football Focus.
