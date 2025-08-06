The Big Lead

Rams star Matthew Stafford fighting 'aggravated disc' as 2025 NFL season closes in

The veteran NFL quarterback is hopeful that he will still start Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season when the Los Angeles Rams return to the field.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone during organized NFL team activities
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone during organized NFL team activities / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Rams are among a strong group of NFC teams that are expected to be in the NFL playoff mix once again in 2025, however, much of the team's anticipated success rests on the shoulders of their star veteran quarterback.

Matthew Stafford won a Super Bowl with the Rams just a few seasons ago, and while the franchise has big expectations for this upcoming season there is growing concern about his back injury after it was recently revealed that he is dealing with "an aggravated disc" that required him to have an epidural, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Los Angeles has considered the veteran signal week-to-week at this point of the offseason, but with less a month until opening kickoff there is reason to think that backup Jimmy Garoppolo could be the starter Week 1 if Stafford doesn't make progress.

The Rams have put together a strong offense with Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams emerging at wide receiver and running back, respectively, while Sean McVay's team brought in veteran wideout Davante Adams to add another threat to the passing game.

