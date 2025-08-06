TCU QB makes odd college football history after attending 'furry convention'
By Matt Reed
The TCU Horned Frogs have become a mainstay in college football over the years, but heading into the 2025 season the program has an interesting new appeal on social media because of their star quarterback.
RELATED: Miami Hurricanes have favorable college football scheduling quirk in 2025
Josh Hoover took to social media recently after he attended a 'furry convention' and that caused the internet to go into a frenzy about the controversial events where many adults dress up as furry creatures.
Last season, Hoover threw for just shy of 4,000 yards to go along with his 27 touchdown passes, which included a huge performance in the team's dominant New Mexico Bowl win over the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.
The redshirt junior quarterback will need to continue to meet expectations on the field this season, especially after these recent photos surfaced online and Hoover has received plenty of criticism for his choice of costume.
