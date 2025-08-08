Carmelo Anthony picks Dwyane Wade, Allen Iverson as presenters for Hall of Fame induction
One of the NBA's greatest scorers, Carmelo Anthony, will be recognized further for all his achievements in 2025 when he is inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Having already been named to the 75th Anniversary Team, this was a foregone conclusion.
When being inducted into the Hall, those set to be enshrined are asked to choose previously inducted members to be their presenters. Anthony has announced his picks, choosing former Nuggets teammate Allen Iverson and former Team USA teammate Dwyane Wade.
All the other 2025 Hall of Fame inductees also announced their presenters; a full list is provided below:
Dwight Howard: Patrick Ewing, Robert Parish, Dennis Rodman, and Dominique Wilkins.
Sue Bird: Geno Auriemma and Swin Cash.
Maya Moore: Seimone Augustus, Geno Auriemma, Swin Cash, Tamika Catchings, and Lindsay Whalen.
Micky Arison: Alonzo Mourning, Pat Riley, and Dwyane Wade.
Billy Donovan: Maurice Cheeks and Rick Pitino.
Danny Crawford: Tim Hardaway and Isiah Thomas.
Sylvia Fowles: Katie Smith and Lindsay Whalen.
2008 USA Men’s National Team: Jim Boeheim, Chris Bosh, Jerry Colangelo, Jason Kidd, Mike Krzyzewski, and Dwyane Wade.
Melo and Wade's friendship has been widely documented, while Iverson and Anthony also share quite a bond. The ceremony will take place in Springfield, Massachusetts, on September 6th, 2025. It promises to be an emotional moment for all those fans who grew up watching and rooting for the Nuggets and Knicks legend.
