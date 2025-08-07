Arch Manning 2026 NFL draft rumors continue pointing to one decision
By Josh Sanchez
One of the hottest quarterback prospects in college football is Texas Longhorns star Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning.
Arch has appeared to be destined for stardom since breaking onto the scene in high school, but he has had a slow start to his college career in Austin.
Manning was behind Quinn Ewers for his first two years with the Longhorns, but he has now been given the keys to the offense. Many believe Manning could declare for the 2026 NFL draft following his first full year as a starter, but that's not the direction his family is leaning.
MORE: Cleveland Browns owner hints Texas star Arch Manning won't enter 2026 NFL Draft
For years, many close to Manning have publicly stated they believe he will finish out his career at Texas before turning pro.
“Arch isn’t going to do that,” Manning said of about whether Arch will declare for the 2026 NFL draft, via Texas Monthly. “He’ll be at Texas.”
Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, who has a strong relationship with the Manning family, previously said he expects Arch to remain in college for two more years.
MORE: Arch Manning era begins at Texas with QB becoming main event at SEC Media Days
Other talking heads in the media, however, like FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd, claimed the Browns were aggressively going to pursue Manning in the offseason -- despite that seeming very unlikely.
It will be interesting to see what Manning ultimately decides to do, but when he does declare for the draft, he will be one of the most highly-sought after prospects in years.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
SPORTS MEDIA: NFL commissioner suggests ESPN could spin NFL RedZone into other sports coverage
NBA: Chicago Bulls bringing back iconic red pinstripe uniforms
NFL: Fans rejoice as HBO's 'Hard Knocks' returns with Buffalo Bills
VIRAL: Mike Vrabel bloodied after NFL scuffle breaks out between Commanders, Patriots
WNBA: Fans react as another thrown dildo hits Sophie Cunningham during a game