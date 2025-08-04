ESPN hires viral content creator Katie Feeney to join multiple shows on network
By Tyler Reed
Football fans are patiently waiting for the beginning of the greatest game on earth to hit our televisions.
Sure, the NFL preseason is here, but that feels more like an appetizer as we wait for the main course. However, networks like ESPN and Fox Sports aren't waiting around when it comes to their fall programming.
Fox Sports made massive headlines with their decision to partner with Barstool Sports, as Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy will be joining the "Big Noon Kickoff" crew this upcoming season.
ESPN made that first strike in this new age of sports media with the hiring of Pat McAfee, as well as even having Barstool Sports long before, in a show that just lasted one episode. Sorry, Big Cat. Now, the network is diving back into the viral content pool with its latest hire.
ESPN has announced that sports & lifestyle content creator Katie Feeney will join the network. Feeney has over 14 million followers on social and digital platforms and will contribute to "Sunday NFL Countdown", "Monday Night Countdown", and "College GameDay."
Feeney shared the news on her official Instagram account with the caption, "I’m thrilled to announce that I’m joining ESPN as a Sports & Lifestyle Content Creator! I’ll be the daily lead for SportsCenter on Snapchat and will be creating content across ESPN’s social platforms. I’ll also be a weekly contributor on Sunday NFL Countdown, Monday Night Countdown, and College GameDay. Can’t wait to get started!"
