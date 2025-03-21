Friday Roundup: Bracket buster, no home for Rodgers, NFL Draft, MLB Tokyo Series, and more
By Tyler Reed
It has been a jam-packed week in our neck of the woods. The start of March Madness, blending with the NFL offseason, has given us plenty to discuss.
What better way to get caught than to read your favorite sarcastic sports blogger's summary of the events of this past week?
We won't keep you waiting long. Here are the biggest moments in the sports and pop culture world. This is the Friday Roundup!
They're Cowboys, Baby!
McNeese State tried to let their win over Clemson slip away, but in the end, the Cowboys pulled off the biggest upset of the first day of the NCAA Tournament.
While it was a big one, it feels that the biggest story from the Cowboys has been their student manager, Amir Khan. Khan has become the side character that has earned a starring role in the program. March, the time of year when stars are made.
Looking For A Home
The Minnesota Vikings have decided that J.J. McCarthy will be their quarterback next season, leaving Aaron Rodgers wondering where his next home will be.
Maybe it is time for Rodgers to get an advertisement up on Craigslist about what services he can bring to his next home.
Drat Season Approaches
Something Rodgers also may not want to hear, but the NFL Draft is quickly approaching. Teams that have a quarterback need may choose the younger option over the former NFL MVP.
The debate on which quarterback will go off the board first is slowly becoming talk about one prospect, former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward. Which general manager will lose their job this offseason?
MLB Goes International
The MLB's Tokyo Series appears to have been a massive success for FOX and the league; ratings doubled from last season's Korea Series, meaning more fans got to see the Chicago Cubs start the regular season 0-2.
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani moves the needle, and having this series in his home country was a home run for all.
IndyCar Star On The Move?
My auto racing education is only about NASCAR. However, thankfully, TBL writer Simon Head has all your IndyCar and Formula 1 needs.
Head recently wrote about Cadillac's desire to sign IndyCar star Colton Herta over a former F1 champion. Looks like things are heating up in the auto racing world.
Got $6.1 Billion To Spend?
NBA insider Shams Charania has reported that the Boston Celtics have been sold for $6.1 billion. Bill Simmons now has an idea for his next Celtics documentary.
The Boys Make 'Hot Mugshot' Go Viral
The best thing University of Georgia student Lilly Stewart ever did was get caught speeding twice by the same police officer.
Stewart's mugshot has gone viral, and now, America will soon have another 'Hawk Tuah' star on our hands.
Ballpark Buffet
How do you get people to come to the ballpark this summer? That's easy: you create foods that will leave them wanting more.
Teams around the MLB are creating menus that will have fans not wanting to leave the stadium. We have crafted a list of the 5 best ballpark foods that fans will see this season.
Mamma Mia!
In the world of advertisements need to be everywhere, the Seattle Mariners have ruined their uniforms this season with a giant red Nintendo patch.
If you're old enough, you can remember a time when uniforms didn't need sponsorships. Those were the days.
Bronny James Is Becoming Legendary
It didn't even take Bronny James a full season to pass former number one overall pick, Ben Simmons, in made career three-pointers.
The younger James has six in his career, while Simmons has just five. I know we live in a world where criticizing players is looked down upon, but it's safe to say Simmons is a bust.
Hold My Calls
Apparently, KFC has released Mashed Potato Poppers, and while I'm typing this out, I am scrolling through DoorDash to have those bad boys delivered.
Colonel Sanders has never steered me wrong, and something tells me that the first bite of these poppers will send me to the euphoric state that I haven't felt since the first time I heard Blackstreet's 'No Diggity.'
A New Season Is Coming
Is this a safe place? (Looks at the camera like Dora the Explorer.) It is? Good. I have something I need to say: I have never watched Severance.
The Apple TV+ show has taken over the world, and Apple CEO Tim Cook has announced that there will be a third season of the hit show. Guess it is time for me to get caught up.
That's all we have for you on this glorious Friday afternoon. Hopefully, you have decided to skip work or school and enjoy the second day of the NCAA Tournament.
To send you off, let's listen to the cool breeze of one of the biggest songs in The Beach Boys' catalog, 'Kokomo.'
This song makes me want to put on a beach shirt, make a margarita, and do absolutely nothing. You know what? That sounds like a plan. I'll see you for the Weekend Roundup on Monday. For now, keep that word Monday out of your mouth.
