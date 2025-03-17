5 best MLB ballpark foods for the 2025 season
By Tyler Reed
Soon enough, it will be time to take yourself out to the ballpark. The official start of the MLB season takes place on Tuesday when the Chicago Cubs meet the Los Angeles Dodgers in a two-game series in Tokyo, Japan.
However, the rest of the league will begin their season on March 27th. To prepare for the start of the baseball season, it would be in your best interest to see what food your squad will be serving this season.
Recently, Darren Rovell shared a few Aramark Sports photos that included delightful concession choices for this season.
Here are the five best MLB ballpark foods for the 2025 season.
5. Polish Cannonball - PNC Park
The Pittsburgh Pirates are serving up Polish Cannonballs this summer. The Polish Cannonballs consist of egg noodles, kielbasa, cabbage, bacon, and cheddar cheese. They are served with a herb crema dip.
I needed one of these yesterday.
4. S'mores Quesadilla - Citizens Bank Park
The Philadelphia Phillies are serving up an item that will have every sweet tooth ready to make the trip to Citizens Bank Park.
The Phillies will be selling a S'mores Quesadilla. It is a quesadilla made of Nutella, mini marshmallows, and graham cracker crumble served in a crispy tortilla. Your move, Taco Bell.
3. The Warehouse Burger - Camden Yards
Try to picture everything I write about The Warehouse Burger in the tone of the classic Hardee's/Carl's Jr. commercials.
If you plan on buying this burger, be sure to bring another shirt to the ballpark. Consisting of two beef patties, queso fundido, fried onions, Grillo's Pickel de Gallo, and something called Whistle Sauce. This is the burger that dreams are made of.
2. Popcorn - Oracle Park
Popcorn is one of the ultimate ballpark foods. The San Francisco Giants plan on serving the salty treat in an epic proportion.
Oracle Park will be selling a 98-ounce souvenir bat full of popcorn. The best part, you can get free refills. So, if you're in the market of eating nearly 100 ounces of popcorn, this is the item for you.
1. Daddy Mac Dog - Daikin Park
The ultimate ballpark food is a classic hotdog. But what if you could have a hotdog with chopped brisket, macaroni and chees, barbecue sauce, and a crispy dill pickle.
For the price of nearly $16, you could have the Daddy Mac Dog on your next visit to watch the Houston Astros. Something tells me that there will be no need for a trash can when having this.
