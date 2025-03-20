Viral McNeese State student manager Amir Khan leads March Madness walkout vs Clemson
By Josh Sanchez
When social media talks about "aura," they are talking about McNeese State student manager Amir Khan. The internet sensation made NIL history when he became the first student manager to secure an NIL deal, and now he's the face of the Cowboys basketball program.
McNeese State enters the 2025 NCAA Tournament as a No. 12 seed and takes on the No. 5 seed Clemson Tigers at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island to kick off their March Madness campaign.
Of course, "Aura" Khan was front and center ahead of the tournament opener.
Khan led the Cowboys for their walkout ahead of Thursday afternoon's game against Clemson while the McNeese State legend was holding his signature boombox with "No Switch" by NBA YoungBoy blasting on the speakers.
The writing was on the wall that Khan was going to become a star when he dropped an epic quote.
“If they kept manager stats for rebounding and wiping up wet spots, I’d put up Wilt Chamberlain numbers," his official school bio reads.
McNeese State has been a popular upset pick in the first round of the tournament, so we'll have to see if Khan's aura is enough to carry them on to the Round of 32.
If the team can take down Clemson, Khan will be a legend all across the country.
