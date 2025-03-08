Lady Gaga set to be the voice of March Madness
By Tyler Reed
One Shining Moment is the song that is saved for the lucky fanbase that sees their team cut down the nets at the end of March Madness.
But what about the journey to get there? How can fans themselves get pumped for the greatest two weeks in college sports?
RELATED: Jay Bilas goes off on the state of college basketball
For me, it has always been the Space Jam theme song. However, others may like to listen to something that has been made in the last decade.
No worries for those fans; the NCAA has you covered. On Saturday, the NCAA March Madness official X account posted that Lady Gaga will be delivering the song of March.
Gaga's song "Abracadabra" will be the song of the 2025 March Madness. The song comes off Gaga's most recent album release, MAYHEM, and according to Spotify, the song has already over 158 million plays.
I promise that I'm not one million years old (I'm 32), but a song titled "Abracadabra" is always going to make me think of the Steve Miller Band.
However, don't see that as Gaga hate. There was a time I lived for the applause, and I have never been afraid to show my poker face.
So get ready for Gaga to be in your head all month long. I still sing Muse's song "Madness" due to them being a part of the madness back in 2013. We will not be discussing the team that won the championship that year.
Actually, we can, because that year technically never existed. The Louisville Cardinals owned a year that never existed. A real pity.
