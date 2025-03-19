The Big Lead

Aaron Rodgers saga takes another twist after latest Minnesota Vikings announcement

Like sands through the hourglass, so moves on the Aaron Rodgers saga. It appears the Minnesota Vikings may not be the last stop for the future Hall of Famer.

By Tyler Reed

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers speaks with Minnesota Vikings Running Back Aaron Jones after the 17-23 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
When it was announced that the Minnesota Vikings were allowing former quarterback Sam Darnold to try his luck in free agency, it felt like the team was ready to move on to 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy.

Then, the New York Jets decided that it was to move on from Aaron Rodgers, sending the entire NFL into a frenzy over where Rodgers' next home would be.

There was a lot of discussion that Minnesota could be the next destination. However, now, that may not be the case.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero has reported that the Vikings are not pursuing Rodgers and that the team is ready to hand the keys to McCarthy.

McCarthy missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury. However, the team appears to have all the faith in the world in their 2024 draft pick.

However, NFL insider Adam Schefter is reporting that the decision made by the Vikings has not altered Rodgers' timeline on his decision for the 2025 season.

Many times, the future Hall of Fame quarterback has been outspoken about staying out of the spotlight. However, he continues to find himself staring right back at it.

Aaron Rodger
There's a reason we see Rodgers on the Pat McAfee show. There's a reason his last decision on where to play was in the headlines for what seemed like an eternity.

The former Jets quarterback loves the attention, and if he would just announce his heel turn like John Cena, he may get more respect from NFL fans.

