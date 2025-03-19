Move over, Shohei Ohtani: MLB has new highest-paid player for 2025
New York Mets star Juan Soto, whose 15-year, $765 million contract became official in December, topped Sportico's list of the highest paid Major League Baseball players of 2025.
Soto's contract included a $75 million signing bonus, to be paid within 60 days of MLB approving his contract. Throw in his base annual salary of $46.875 million, and it's easy to see why he sits atop the list.
Soto's massive outlay was enough to topple the one-year reign of Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani. Although his $2 million salary from Los Angeles this year is relatively tiny, Ohtani has the most lucrative endorsement portfolio in baseball. Sportico estimates its value at $100 million.
Soto will make the bulk of his approximate $129 million income ($121.9 million) from his baseball salary and signing bonus, per Sportico.
The No. 3 MLB player on the list is somewhat of a surprise.
Blake Snell received a $52 million signing bonus on Jan. 20 as part of the five-year, $182 million contract he signed with the Dodgers in December. The left-handed pitcher became a free agent after a strong finish to his 2024 season in San Francicso, that included him throwing a no-hitter for the Giants.
Snell's big bonus was enough for him to displace New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who checks in at No. 4 with $47 million – $40 million in salary, $7 million in endorsements, per Sportico.
Rounding out the Top 5 is Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler, who will make $42 million in base salary this year.
