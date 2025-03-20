Giant red Nintendo patch is just what the doctor ordered for Seattle Mariners uniform
By Tyler Reed
In the grand scheme of things, sponsorships on uniforms are not really that big of a deal. We have plenty of other things going on in sports that we can shout about.
However, being a member of the "old man yells at cloud" club, I have to call out ridiculous sponsorships on uniforms when I see them.
The Seattle Mariners recently announced a partnership with Nintendo, which will see the brand's logo on their uniforms this season.
Take a peek at what it looks like below:
There's no debate, the Mariners have some of the best uniforms in all of sports. Nobody pulls off navy blue and northwest green better than the Mariners.
However, the decision to slap a big red Nintendo logo on the sleeve has me sick. Listen, I'm a millennial. I have cherished memories of playing Ken Griffey Jr. Slugfest on my Nintendo 64.
This partnership would have eight-year-old me jumping through the ceiling. However, is there another way we can celebrate this partnership?
Putting red on these uniforms is like cutting down trees in a National Park. This is a crime against humanity.
However, money talks. It's a waste of breath to even have the conversation on how some sponsors have ruined iconic uniforms.
Now, we just wait until the players are wearing Burger King contacts or a team strikes a deal that the grounds crew has to cut a new logo into the outfield during every half-inning break. Can we get more advertisements, please?
