It's only March 18th, but the Chicago Cubs are already in last place
By Tyler Reed
The Los Angeles Dodgers started off the 2025 MLB regular season with a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs in the first game of the MLB Tokyo Series.
If you're a baseball sicko, you were probably up at 6 am watching FOX's broadcast of the historic meeting between the clubs.
The Cubs jumped out to a 1-0 lead over the Dodgers in the second inning, after a Miguel Amaya double scored Dansby Swanson.
However, in the end, the power of the Dodgers' lineup proved to be the deciding factor, as Shohei Ohtani led the way for his club with two hits in the victory.
Of course, with the win, the MLB on FOX Instagram account had some fun, saying the Dodgers own the best record in the league.
However, that means that one team owns the worst record. Conrgatulations to the Cubs on this incredible accomplishment.
The internet is not kind, and the Dodger sweeping the Cubs would be a delicious appetizer of everyone saying the Cubs are winless this season until Opening Day for everyone else.
As the resident Cincinnati Reds fan here at TBL, it warms my cold Grinch heart to see the Cubs getting made fun of.
Cut me some slack; we know how the story goes every year in the Queen City. Give me these next two weeks to have some hope for a successful summer and a moment to clown a bitter rival.
The second and final game of the Tokyo Series will take place tomorrow. Here on the East Coast, be ready for another 6 am wake-up call.
