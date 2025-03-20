The Boston Celtics are under new management to the tune of $6.1 billion
By Matt Reed
Basketball might be having some trouble keeping the attention of fans at the professioal level, but if NBA franchises are still selling for crazy money then owners simply cannot be too worried about where the sport is heading.
RELATED: Warriors need Jimmy Butler to emerge in the playoffs to make a run
On Thursday, the Boston Celtics sold for a North American record of $6.1 billion in a move that puts Bill Chisholm - the managing partner at Symphony Technology Group - at the forefront of one of the NBA's premier teams. The Grousbeck family, who have owned the Boston franchise since 2003, have been looking to sell off the Celtics for months with rumors circulating about prospective buyers.
Chisholm is a lifelong Boston sports fan and grew up in Massachusetts, which will certainly be a positive first sign for Celtics supporters looking to adjust to the move with their team already in contention for another championship this season.
The Grousbeck's purchased the Celtics nearly two decades ago for $360 million, however, with the growth of the league and the Celtics having won several NBA titles during that span it's created quite the return on investment for the family.
Every year, Forbes does its annual sports team valuations, and last year Boston was ranked 18th on their list at exactly $6 billion. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Rams, New York Yankees and New York Knicks ranked inside the top 5 with their projected values ranging from $7.5 billion to over $10 billion.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Mock Draft 14.0(!): New QB in the mix
MLB: League says 25 million Japanese watched Cubs-Dodgers
CBB/SPORTS MEDIA: Lady Gaga is the new voice of March Madness
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA:LaVar Ball tells SLAM all about his health issues