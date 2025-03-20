McNeese State cheerleaders oozing aura in Amir Khan socks for March Madness
By Josh Sanchez
McNeese State basketball is on a mission entering March Madness. The Cowboys are the No. 12 seed in the Midwest Region of the 2025 NCAA Tournament and are matched up against the No. 5 Clemson Tigers at the Amica Mutal Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.
Through the first half, it was all McNeese.
Clemson was held to just 13 points in the first half, while McNeese went into the break with 31. Not only are the Cowboys cooking on the court, they have the added aura of student manager and viral sensation Amir Khan.
Khan is the only student manager with an NIL deal and has become the first superstar of March Madness this season.
In fact, Khan is such a celebrity that the McNeese State cheerleaders are repping his aura on their socks for the Big Dance. His star power is unmatched.
Each and every year, March Madness introduces us to new faces and breakout stars that capture the heart of the nation. Amir Khan is the early contender for Man of the Tournament.
If we're being honest, Clemson was toast the minute Khan led the Cowboys from the locker room with "No Switch" by NBA YoungBoy blaring from his boombox.
If McNeese State can hold on for the win, they will advance to face the No. 4 seed Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, March 22.
We may be witnessing the birth of America's darling for the 2025 tourney.
