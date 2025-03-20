Georgia sorority girl Lily Stewart's 'hot mugshot' goes viral, speaks out on reaction
By Josh Sanchez
Lily Stewart, a sorority girl at the University in Georgia, found viral fame after her mugshot began to make the rounds on social media. Stewart was was arrested and booked for speeding in excess of maximum limits charge after driving 84 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone. The charge is a misdemeanor in the state of Georgia.
Because of the viral nature of her mugshot, the prosecutor for her case dismissed the case. She is required to do community service and take a defensive driving class, according to TMZ.
Once Stewarts mugshot went viral, the internet did what the internet does. The jokes started flying with claims of "innocence" and people wondering how they can pay her fines.
Since her viral fame, Lily says that her DMs have been flooded with a fair share of "creepy old men" who are shooting their shot, while other guys are being a little more clever with their approach.
"Love is fast, let's move fast," she said one jokester wrote.
According to Lily, she was on her way to a friend's birthday when she was pulled over and ultimately arrested. As for using her viral fame to pursue other opportunities, Lily says she has no interest.
She's going to take things slow, and enjoy the ride of life.
