Bronny James passes Ben Simmons in major stat after career-best game
By Josh Sanchez
Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James has faced a lot of criticism at the beginning of his career, mainly because his father is LeBron James. But after Thursday night's performance against the Milwaukee Bucks, Bronny was able to silence the haters.
Bronny saw extended playing time in the game and recorded a career-best 17 points, which tied with Dalton Knecht for a team-high. He shot 7-of-10 from the field, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc.
With the performance, Bronny surpassed former No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons, who is currently playing for the Los Angeles Clippers, in a major statistic.
Bronny has now recorded more career three-pointers in 22 games than Simmons has in 373 games over eight seasons.
In the words of noted philosopher GloRilla, "Shooters shoot."
You can say what you want about Bronny. Whether you believe he earned his spot in the NBA or not, he has shown that he is dedicated to improving his game and when given the opportunity he has shown glimpses of the talent that made him a highly-sought after recruit.
Bronny is averaging just 2.3 points in less than six minutes per game in the NBA. However, in the G-League where he is averaging more than 30 minutes, Bronny is putting up 20.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game.
And, hey, he's already better than a former No. 1 overall pick from beyond the arc.
